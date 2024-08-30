FOOTBALL

Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel signed a contract Friday that extends him through the 2028 season.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed the news first reported by ESPN, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

His initial contract was going to expire in 2025.

The Dolphins have gone 20-14 in two seasons under McDaniel, who was hired in 2022 to replace Brian Flores. McDaniel led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2000-01.

• Kicker Cameron Dicker signed a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, reportedly worth $22.04 million, including $12.5 million in guaranteed money.

Advertisement

Dicker has made 50 of 53 field-goal attempts since joining the Chargers midway through the 2022 season.

• The Kansas City Chiefs won’t have wide receiver Marquise Brown available when they play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in an AFC title game rematch that opens the NFL season.

Brown, one of the Chiefs’ marquee free-agent acquisitions, dislocated the sternoclavicular joint in his shoulder after making a catch in their preseason opener against Jacksonville. He got the shoulder set without surgery, helping to speed up his timeline for recovery, but the Chiefs are giving him more time to get fully healthy.

GOLF

LPGA: Haeran Ryu posted her lowest round on the LPGA Tour, shooting a 10-under 62 that gave her a six-stroke lead in the FM Championship at Norton, Massachusetts.

Ryu was at 13-under 131. Yealimi Noh (68), Robyn Choi (68) and Bianca Pagdanganan (66) were tied for second place.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Indiana Pacers agreed to terms with guard T.J. McConnell on a four-year extension worth $45 million.

McConnell, 32, is coming off career highs in scoring of 10.2 points per game during the regular season and 11.8 points in the playoffs.

• Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the team announced.

Jackson, 19, injured his foot while playing basketball outside of Dallas on Tuesday. Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday.

Jackson was a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft. In 48 games, including 18 starts, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Advertisement

SOCCER

MLS: Lionel Messi will not play Saturday when Inter Miami visits Chicago, meaning he will have at least two more weeks to continue recovering from an ankle injury.

It’ll be the ninth consecutive Major League Soccer match and 15th league match overall this season that Messi has missed for Inter Miami, which has the top record in the league and has already clinched a playoff berth. He hasn’t played for the club since June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa America tournament, and then because of the ankle issue.

GERMANY: United States defender John Brooks has returned to Hertha Berlin on a two-year contract with his former club in Germany’s second division.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Michael Woods of Canada won the mountainous 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Primoz Roglic took another bite out of the race’s overall lead held by Ben O’Connor.

Advertisement

Woods dropped the other breakaway riders and finished the 176-kilometer route from Lugo to a category-one finish at Puerto de Ancares with a 45-seconds margin over runner-up Mauro Schmid.

Behind them, Roglic attacked the group of title challengers and carved almost two minutes out of O’Connor’s lead, which shrank to 1:21 over the three-time Vuelta champion.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson had surgery for a broken leg and will miss the remainder of the season after being injured Thursday in a 19-17 win at Minnesota.

Copy the Story Link