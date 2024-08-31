One has to have nothing but empathy for Donald Trump’s ardent supporters after hearing from his former press secretary at the Democratic National Convention.
Stephanie Grisham quoted Trump as saying, in private, that his base of voters are “basement dwellers.” These are people who look up to him and this is his elitist reflection on what they are to him. These people are not “basement dwellers” but folks who want what we all want: economic security, health care we all can afford, housing, good education for our children, etc.
While we are not sure this letter will change minds, hopefully these fellow Americans will give second thoughts to supporting him in November.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
