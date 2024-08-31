Last year, a collective sigh of relief echoed through Maine’s recovery and harm reduction communities as the state witnessed a drop in overdose deaths from 2022 to 2023. This decrease translates to around 120 Mainers whose lives were likely saved by the policy changes advocated for by people in recovery and those who use drugs, passed by the Maine Legislature, and supported by the Mills administration. While these numbers give us much to celebrate, they also underscore the challenges that remain.

Despite the progress, Maine still faced the heartbreaking loss of over 600 individuals last year, including our friends Fred and Brian. The toll of the opioid epidemic on our state has been immense, and we are both exhausted from attending the funerals of our loved ones.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Rep. Nina Milliken, D- Blue Hill, is member of the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. Councilwoman Courtney Gary-Allen is a member of the Augusta City Council.

These losses are a stark reminder that our work is far from over.

Gov. Mills’ recognition of the balance between celebration and continued effort was evident at her 6th Annual Opioid Summit in Auburn a few weeks ago. The governor did an excellent job of bringing together key stakeholders in this crucial fight and facilitating nuanced conversations in a public setting. We want to take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to Gov. Mills for her commitment to addressing the opioid crisis in Maine. As people who have personally experienced substance use disorders and lost many friends to this disease, we understand the high stakes in this battle.

We also want to acknowledge Gov. Mills’ willingness to listen to and engage with those who have lived experience with SUDs. During the 130th Legislature, it appeared that Gov. Mills was inclined to veto the Good Samaritan Bill, sponsored by former Sen. Chloe Maxmin. However, in the final moments, after some invaluable conversations, she chose to sign the bill into law. This decision, along with the Mills administration’s significant investment in naloxone and harm reduction services, likely contributed to the dramatic reduction in overdose deaths in 2023. These efforts deserve considerable credit and praise.

However, we know that Maine can do better than 600 deaths and we are ready to continue to work to ensure we do.

Last year, a bill that would have allowed towns to establish Overdose Prevention Centers passed in the Maine House with bipartisan support but narrowly failed in the Senate, ultimately being converted into a study commission. We believe that this was a direct result of the governor indicating that she would have vetoed the bill had it reached her desk as written.

On International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to mourn the lives of our loved ones and to commit to action, we urge Gov. Mills to reconsider her stance on this policy – just like she did with the expanded Good Samaritan Law. There is clear evidence from around the world that Overdose Prevention Centers save lives – not just by preventing overdoses, but also by addressing other health and safety concerns.

Overdose is not the only danger facing people who use drugs. The risks of contracting hepatitis C or HIV are also high. In 2021, Maine had the highest rate of reported acute hepatitis C cases in the United States. Additionally, there is currently a deeply concerning HIV outbreak in Bangor that seems to be flying under the public radar. All of these risks could be significantly reduced if Maine were to pass a bill allowing Overdose Prevention Centers to operate. We hope Gov. Mills will reconsider her position on this important issue.

We ask that Gov. Mills continue to listen to the recovery and harm reduction community as we work together to keep our friends, neighbors and loved ones safe. We look forward to collaborating with her in the 132nd Legislature to authorize overdose prevention centers in Maine.

