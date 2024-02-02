Drug overdose deaths declined by 16% in 2023 in Maine, the first year-over-year reduction in fatalities since 2018.
Overdose deaths decreased from 723 in 2022 to 607 in 2023, according to a Maine Attorney General’s Office report. Public health experts have said that there are numerous reasons for the decline, including increasing access to the life-saving antidote, naloxone, and better availability of treatment programs.
The decline follows a nearly-uninterrupted decade-long increase in drug overdose deaths, the result of the continuing epidemic of opioid use combined with increased availability of more potent opioids such as fentanyl as street drugs. Overdose deaths increased from 176 in 2013 to 723 in 2022, with 2018 being the only year-over-year decrease.
From 2013-23, 4,648 Maine people have died from drug overdoses.
Nonfatal overdoses in Maine also declined in 2023, from 9,047 in 2022 to 9,047, a 7.3% reduction.
In her State of the State Address, Gov. Janet Mills proposed spending an additional $6 million on various initiatives to combat the opioid crisis, including further increasing access to naloxone and expansion of medication-assisted treatment in the county jail system.
This story will be updated.
