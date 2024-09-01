FICTION



Hardcover

1. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

2. “Beep,” by Bill Roorbach (Algonquin)

3. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

4. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

6. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

7. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

8. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

9. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

10. “Table for Two,” by Amor Towles (Viking)



Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

4. “Weyward,” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s)

5. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

6. “The Seas,” by Samantha Hunt (Tin House)

7. “One Morning in Maine,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches,” by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley)

10. “Perilous Times,” by Thomas D. Lee (Ballantine)

NONFICTION



Hardcover

1. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “Slow Productivity,” by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

3. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin)

4. “The Talented Mrs. Mandelbaum,” by Margalit Fox (Random House)

5. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” by Samin Nosrat (Simon)

6. “Autocracy, Inc.,” by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday)

7. “Men Have Called Her Crazy,” by Anna Marie Tendler (Simon)

8. “Maine, A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

9. “Little Local Maine Cookbook,” by Annie B. Copps (Countryman)

10. “On the Edge,” by Nate Silver (Penguin)



Paperback

1. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

4. “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” by Donn Fendler (Harper)

5. “What an Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

6. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Picador)

7. “Little Weirds,” by Jenny Slate (Back Bay)

8. “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

9. “All Hands on Deck,” by Will Sofrin (Abrams)

10. “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me,” by Bess Kalb (Vintage)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

