Writer J. Courtney Sullivan will sit down on Thursday to talk about her hit book “The Cliffs” in the setting that inspired it: Maine’s sweeping southern coast. With the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop at Cliff House Maine, Sullivan will chat with fellow New England novelist Meg Mitchell Moore. She’ll also take questions from the audience.

A Reese’s Book Club pick (yes, that Reese – Witherspoon), “The Cliffs” is a story of family, secrets and homecoming. “This skillful novel makes the case that knowing what came before offers us our best chance to truly understand our connections to one another, and what we owe to the land we inhabit,” Alice Elliott Dark wrote in a New York Times review.

The event starts with a meet-and-mingle at 3:30 p.m., followed by a discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. and concluding with a book signing.

WHEN: 3:30 – 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5

WHERE: Oceanview Terrace Salon, Cliff House Maine, Cape Neddick

