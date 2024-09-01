FALMOUTH – Constance Barker Kent passed away on Aug. 17, 2024 in Portland following a short illness.

She was born in Portland on June 25, 1927, the daughter of John Clement and Elsie Linde Barker. Connie attended local schools graduating in the class of 1945. She and her brother John enjoyed summers at the family camp on Sebago Lake. She attended Wellesley College and graduated in 1949 with a B.A. in chemistry. She met her husband, Stanley Kent, while working at the Fearing Research Laboratory, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital.

They returned to Portland, then Falmouth. Connie joined the board of what is now called Sweetser, a community mental health provider, ultimately becoming its president and serving there for many years. She also managed the payroll and bookkeeping for Stan’s medical practice, and worked part time as a CPA, doing income tax work.

In retirement, Connie and Stan traveled extensively, focusing on natural history venues. She was an ardent birder, and developed an extensive world list as a result of their numerous trips. She enjoyed needlework, gardening, and was a voracious reader.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; and her daughter, Susan Winslow.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas and his wife Susan of Topsham, and John of Selkirk, N.Y., her son-in-law, Raimond Winslow; sister-in-law, Roberta Barker; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a niece and several nephews; and grandnephews.

There are no visiting hours scheduled. A remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland.

Suggestions for donations on Connie’s behalf may be made to Maine Audubon at https://maineaudubon.org or Sweetser at https://www.sweetser.org.

