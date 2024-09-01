SOUTH PORTLAND – Earl S. Kimball, 89, of South Portland, died Friday Aug. 23, 2024.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 10 a.m. Friday Sept. 6 at Forest City Cemetery, Lincoln Street in South Portland. To see Earl’s obituary, share memories or leave the family an online condolence, visit http://www.athutchins.com.

