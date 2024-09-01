WESTBROOK – Elmer Theodore “Tug” Graffam, 103, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2024.

Tug, as he was known lovingly by all, was a lifelong resident of Westbook. After graduating from Westbrook High School in 1940, he was employed by The Portland Press Herald as a printer apprentice. Tug met the love of his life, Elsie, at Tom’s Restaurant, a favorite after dance gathering place. They began their courtship, and soon after he was called to serve with the United States Army in WW2. Graffam served with the 243rd Field Artillery Battalion in General Patton’s Third Army. His unit landed in Normandy on Aug. 5, 1944, and fought throughout France, Germany, Central Europe and endured the Battle of the Bulge.

After returning home, Tug and Elsie married in 1946 and welcomed their only daughter, Christine, in 1947. Tug was employed by Calderwoods Bakery, which was followed by the opening of Graffam’s Restaurant with his brother, Linny. His last 15 years of employment were spent as a chef and supervisor at Park Danforth.

Tug was active in the community and remained involved with church events, fairs, and Westbrook Together Days, where his crabmeat buns became a yearly favorite. Tug loved visiting family and also looked forward to the annual Army reunions hosted in cities all over the country. The bond of the 243rd brothers remained strong for decades. Tug was a member of the American Legion Post 62 and a Mason with the Saccarappa Lodge for over 60 years. If you met him, you instantly loved him! He truly made everyone feel special.

Tug was predeceased by his wife, Elsie Graffam; and his daughter, Christine.

He is survived by his two granddaughters, Torrie (Andy) Heathcoat and Tiffany (Dan) Wheeler; and his great-grandchildren Rowan (19), Ashton (14), Camden (18), Mason (16), and Riley (12).

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. – Woodlawn Cemetery, Section 14, 380 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. A reception will follow at 12 p.m. at American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook.

