Marina Bassett, South Portland senior, forward: The Red Riots’ leading scorer in each of the last two seasons, Bassett scored 11 goals last season. As striker, she’ll be a key piece of South Portland’s offensive attack once again as the Red Riots look to improve on last season, when they reached the Class A South quarterfinals.

Charlotte Belanger, Thornton Academy senior, midfield: One of the top midfielders in the SMAA, Belanger is a pivotal player for the Trojans as they look to compete in a strong SMAA. Coming off a season in which she scored 17 goals and added 12 assists, Belanger will team with Quincy Thibault (20 goals) to give the Trojans a strong 1-2 offensive combination.

Ava Bolden, Westbrook sophomore, forward: Bolden was one of the top freshmen in the SMAA last season, scoring 11 goals to go with two assists. Coach Adam Nye looks for Bolden to continue to develop and help the Blue Blazes continue to improve.

Abby Bouffard, Biddeford senior, midfield: Bouffard returns from missing half of last season due to injury and will look to be an offensive catalyst for the Tigers under new head coach Laurie Holbrook Doyon, a former assistant coach at North Yarmouth Academy. Bouffard has a chance to become Biddeford’s all-time scoring leader.

Finley Brown, Cheverus senior, midfield: Brown scored 11 goals with six assists last season, and should once again be among the top players in the SMAA. She has also competed with USA Soccer’s Region 1 Olympic Development Program team. Along with Annie Vigue and Sophia Monfa, Brown gives the Stags plenty of firepower to compete in a tough conference.

Lyla Casey, North Yarmouth Academy senior, midfield: The leading returning scorer for the Panthers, Casey had 12 goals and two assists last season. She’ll be counted on to help fill the void left by the graduation of six seniors as NYA looks to contend in Class C South once again.

Kenzie Cochran, Freeport senior, back: A returning Western Maine Conference all-conference player, Cochran is a veteran presence on the defense for the Falcons. She’ll look to control things from her center back position, and help Freeport contend in a strong Class B South.

Anneliese Collin, Portland senior, midfield: Portland Coach Matt Bernstein calls Collin a dynamic player who can play anywhere and have an impact on the game. A first-team all-SMAA selection by the league’s coaches last season, Collin scored 18 goals as a junior.

Ashley Connolly, Gorham senior, forward: Connolly scored 11 goals with four assists last season, helping the Rams reach the Class A South final for the third consecutive season. Connolly has committed to play collegiately at the University of South Carolina.

Fallon Culley, Waynflete senior, back: The Flyers were hit hard by graduation and have a new coach in Jesse McDonough. Culley is a returning leader and should be among the top defensive players in the Western Maine Conference as Waynflete looks to repeat as Class C state champion.

Zofie Day, Lincoln Academy senior, midfield: Coach Lauren Ober said Day controls the midfield and directs traffic for the Eagles. Day has a strong foot and tactical understanding of the game. Lincoln’s leading scorer last season, she can be expected to provide offense again.

Britta Denny, Camden Hills senior, midfield: Coach Meredith Messer said Denny will be the one responsible to create the attack for the Windjammers’ offense this season after scoring more than 20 goals as a junior. Her play will be key for a Camden Hills team looking for another deep run in the Class A North playoffs. Denny is committed to the University of Maine.

Delia Fravert, Scarborough senior, forward: Scarborough’s top returning scorer, Fravert had 13 goals and 13 assists last season. Her play will be instrumental to the Red Storm’s drive for a third consecutive Class A state championship.

Elsa Freeman, Deering senior, midfield: The Rams’ top offensive threat each of the last three seasons, Freeman should once again pace Deering’s offense. She can create numerous scoring chances throughout the game and will be the focus of opponents’ defensive efforts.

Islah Godo, Mt. Ararat senior, midfield: One of the top offensive players in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference, Godo scored 13 goals and added eight assists last season. She’s one of seven all-conference players back for Mt. Ararat, which could make the Eagles the team to beat in Class A North.

Bailey Hatch, Gorham senior, back: A returning Varsity Maine All-State player and the SMAA Defensive Player of the Year last season, Hatch also has the ability to jump into the offensive play, scoring five goals last season as a junior. She’s also a key on the Rams’ corner kicks

Stella Jarvais, Windham senior, midfield/back: One of the most versatile players in the state, Jarvais could play center midfield and direct the Eagles’ offense, or drop back to center back and anchor the team’s defense. A Varsity Maine All-State player each of the last two seasons, Jarvais had seven goals and three assists last season, and will play collegiately at the University of Maine.

Cayden Lauziere, Bonny Eagle senior, forward: Lauziere scored nine goals and added seven assists last season, helping the Scots improve to seven wins. She’ll look to continue helping Bonny Eagle improve in the competitive SMAA.

Noelle Mallory, Cape Elizabeth junior, forward: Coming off a sophomore season in which she scored 23 goals and assisted on 10 others, Mallory is one of the top players in the Western Maine Conference. She’ll combine with CC Duryee and Hailey Gorman to give the Capers a formidable offensive attack.

Alexis Morin, Brunswick senior, forward: In three seasons, Morin has 62 goals and 31 assists. Coming off a 16-goal, 14-assist season as a junior, she’ll once again be one of the top players in the KVAC and help the Dragons remain in contention for the Class A North title.

Sophie Olivio, Sanford junior, goalie: A first-team all-conference goalie as a sophomore last season, Olivio patrols the net for a Spartans squad that returns 12 players with significant varsity experience. She’ll play behind an experienced defense led by senior Savannah Knight, a four-year starter.

Taylor Oranellas, Yarmouth senior, midfielder: An all-conference and all-region selection last season, Oranellas looks to lead Yarmouth to a third consecutive Class B state championship this fall. She scored six goals with three assists last season and will play her college soccer at Colby.

Molly Partridge, Greely senior, midfielder: A returning all-conference player, Partridge will control the midfield for the Rangers and serve as one of the team’s captains. She’s adept at getting the ball to teammates such as Abby Lennox and Avery Bush for scoring chances.

Scarlett Ring, York junior, forward/midfielder: Ring scored seven goals and added an assist last season, and will be the Wildcats’ top offensive threat this season. Coach Nick Hanlon called Ring a dynamic attacking player who works hard to get the ball in dangerous positions, and is strong on one-on-one battles.

Mackenzie VerLee, Falmouth senior, forward: VerLee returns after leading the Navigators last season in goals (10) and assists (five). With less experience on the defensive end, VerLee and others, including Gwen Long and Hadley Perry, will be counted on to score while young defenders learn on the job.

