Teagan Atherley, Bangor junior midfielder/forward: Atherley scored 23 goals and assisted on 10, helping Bangor win Class A North and advance to the state final for the first time since 2015. She was selected an All-Region (New England) player by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association and All-KVAC Class A.

Ashley Connolly, Gorham junior midfielder: A two-time first-team all-SMAA selection, Connolly had 11 goals and four assists, helping lead the Rams to a third straight Class A South final. Two of her goals were in the playoffs, including one in the regional final. She has committed to play at the University of South Carolina.

Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough senior midfielder: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Djuranovic led the Red Storm to a second straight Class A state championship. A two-time All-American, she scored 32 goals and had five assists, including the winning goal on a penalty kick in the state final against Bangor. She finished her career with 78 goals and 27 assists.

CC Duryee, Cape Elizabeth junior forward: A two-time All-Western Maine Conference selection, Duryee served as a captain for the Capers. She had 11 goals and four assists, helping Cape Elizabeth advance to the regional final for the fifth time in six seasons. Duryee was selected All-Region by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association.

Lucy Hart, Waynflete senior midfielder: One of the state’s two All-American selections, Hart scored 23 goals, including the lone goal in a 1-0 win over North Yarmouth Academy in the Class C South final, and added nine assists. She finished her career with 61 goals and 35 assists, and plans to play soccer at Vassar College.

Bailey Hatch, Gorham junior defender: The center back was selected as the SMAA Defensive Player of the Year, but also showed an ability to move up into the attack, scoring five goals. Hatch was pivotal on corner kicks for the Rams, who advanced to the Class A South final for the third straight season.

Stella Jarvais, Windham junior midfielder: Selected to the Varsity Maine All-State team for the second time, Jarvais played a new position this fall, moving from back to the midfield, The SMAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 as a sophomore, she continued to play strong defense in the midfield while contributing seven goals and three assists.

Alexis Morin, Brunswick junior forward: The KVAC Player of the Year, Morin is a repeat selection to the All-State team after leading the Dragons with 16 goals and 14 assists. She helped Brunswick win 11 games and advance to the Class A North semifinals. In three seasons, Morin has 62 career goals and 31 assists.

Aine Powers, Yarmouth senior forward: Powers recorded 16 goals and 10 assists, helping the Clippers win a second consecutive Class B state title. She scored both Yarmouth goals in a 2-1 win over Cape Elizabeth in the South final, then added a goal in the 2-0 state final win over Ellsworth. Powers ends her high school career with 26 goals and 20 assists.

Hadley Stoddard, Thornton Academy senior forward: Stoddard had six goals and 10 assists, helping the Trojans win 10 games in the tough SMAA, including a victory over eventual Class A champion Scarborough. Coach Natalie Sharland calls Stoddard an explosive forward with incredible vision who took great pride to set up her teammates.

Regan Sullivan, Yarmouth senior goalie: Sullivan was a wall in net for the Clippers against arguably the toughest schedule in the state; every team Yarmouth faced in the regular season reached the playoffs. Sullivan had 11 shutouts in 18 games, including a 2-0 shutout over Ellsworth in the Class B state final. She will play soccer at Lasell University.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Durost, Penobscot Valley: Durost led the Howlers to an 18-0 season, winning the school’s first girls’ soccer state title since 1986 with a 1-0 victory over St. Dominic in the Class D championship game. Penobscot Valley built up to the championship for a couple of years, losing the state final in 2022 and falling in the Class D North championship game in 2021.

