SOUTH BERWICK — Mt. Ararat closed with a 14-5 run in the fourth quarter to rally past Marshwood 49-46 in girls basketball action Friday night.

Cali Pomerleau scored 11 points to lead a balanced offense for Mt. Ararat (3-0).

Sarah Theriault had 15 points and 17 rebounds for Marshwood (0-3). Natalie Lathrop added 14 points.

BRUNSWICK 58, KENNEBUNK 30: Abriele St. Pierre scored 18 points and Dakota Shipley added 10 as the Dragons (3-0) defeated the Rams (0-3) in Kennebunk.

Cenzie Cunningham paced Kennebunk with 10 points.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 86, LISBON 8: Jaydn Pingree (20 points) and Jazmine Pingree (17 points) were the leading scorers for the victorious Phoenix in Lisbon.

Maddie Grimaldi tallied 15 points and Natasha McDonald added 14 points for Spruce Mountain.

Lisbon is 0-3.

GREELY 47, FREEPORT 40: Lauren Hester scored 13 points, and the Rangers (1-2) downed the Falcons in Freeport.

Hester made three of Greely’s seven 3-pointers. Zada Smith (seven points) and Abi Livingston (six points) each had two 3s. Asja Kelman finished with eight points, while Hannah Hussey scored six.

Abby Giroux led Freeport (2-1) with 13 points, followed by Sydney Gelhar and Maddie Cormier with 10 apiece.

