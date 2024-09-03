There is a way to save the Republican Party from MAGA. Well, not to win this presidential election, but to save it from MAGA for future elections.

This will send a loud and clear message. Have a write-in campaign for a particular candidate. They cannot ignore the message this will send. Save the Republican Party. Write-in … Bozo!

James Leslie
Alfred

filed under:
letter to the editor
