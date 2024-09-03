Recently, candidate Trump has teased that if elected he would deploy the military domestically – in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act – to round up his critics and those he perceives as political opponents and to quash any political protests against him. No pink pussy hats in the streets this time, no siree.

As president, Trump reportedly displayed keen interest in using the Insurrection Act to suppress Black Lives Matter protesters in the summer of 2020. Even more ominously, several Trump allies urged him to invoke the Insurrection Act in an effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. Although disavowing any knowledge of it, he now has the Heritage Foundation’s 2025 blueprint for a full autocratic takeover on day one of a new Reich.

As candidate Kamala Harris stated in her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, “These people are out of their minds.”

Jon St. Laurent

North Windham

Copy the Story Link