Recently, candidate Trump has teased that if elected he would deploy the military domestically – in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act – to round up his critics and those he perceives as political opponents and to quash any political protests against him. No pink pussy hats in the streets this time, no siree.
As president, Trump reportedly displayed keen interest in using the Insurrection Act to suppress Black Lives Matter protesters in the summer of 2020. Even more ominously, several Trump allies urged him to invoke the Insurrection Act in an effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. Although disavowing any knowledge of it, he now has the Heritage Foundation’s 2025 blueprint for a full autocratic takeover on day one of a new Reich.
As candidate Kamala Harris stated in her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, “These people are out of their minds.”
Jon St. Laurent
North Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.