It’s no surprise that the opening of a new school year sees some Maine districts scrambling to fill critical teaching and ed tech positions, as Gillian Graham’s Aug. 22 article (“With school about to start, districts racing to fill open positions“) highlights. Educate Maine has been sounding the alarm on this issue for some time. The “looming educator shortage” is no longer a distant concern – it is a stark reality.

Of the more than 14,000 teachers in the state, the average age is 46, with vastly more approaching or eligible for retirement than new to the classroom. Enrollment in educator preparation programs is declining, and Maine’s educator pay lags other New England states, making it a less attractive profession. The factors collectively contribute to the growing difficulty in recruiting and retaining educators.

The impact of this shortage extends beyond the classroom. It affects Maine students and families and poses a significant problem for Maine’s economic future. A well-supported educator workforce lays the foundation for a thriving economy. That’s why we launched our Teach Maine Center, designed by and for educators. By providing support to educators and advocating for creative responses to workforce issues, the Teach Maine Center won’t just highlight the problem: it will be part of the solution.

We urge policymakers, community leaders and stakeholders to join us in tackling this critical issue.

Dolly Sullivan

Orono

