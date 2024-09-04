NEW YORK — Jesse Winker hit his fifth career grand slam, Phil Maton wriggled out of an eighth-inning jam, and the surging New York Mets matched a season high by winning their seventh straight game, 8-3 over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The Mets completed a three-game sweep of Boston, which has lost six of its last seven, and have now won 14 of their last 19 games to pull within a half-game of Atlanta for the third NL wild-card spot.

New York had just four hits after Winker’s first-inning homer against Tanner Houck (8-10), but relievers Alex Young, Huascar Brazobán and Danny Young (3-0) induced inning-ending double plays in the fifth, sixth and seventh before Maton retired Masataka Yoshida on a liner to strand runners at the corners in the eighth.

Francisco Lindor led off the game with a single and added a double in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak to 15 games, tying the career high he set with Cleveland in 2018. He has also reached base in a career-best 33 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora juggled his lineup – batting Rafael Devers second for the first time since May 7, Tyler O’Neill fourth for the first time since May 1, and Triston Casas sixth for the first time this season – in hopes of sparking a team that scored five runs in losing its previous four games. But Boston’s second- through sixth-place batters were a combined 1 for 15, with back-to-back third-inning sacrifice flies by Devers and Wilyer Abreu.

Jarren Duran hit an RBI double earlier in the third.

Mets starter Tylor Megill allowed three runs in four-plus innings.

Houck gave up five hits and struck out seven in five innings. He struck out six in a row between the third and fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Shortstop Trevor Story (dislocated left shoulder) went 0 for 4 with Triple-A Worcester in his third rehab game. … Right-hander Liam Hendriks (Tommy John surgery) will pitch twice this week for Worcester. Cora said Hendriks has yet to pitch on back-to-back days during his rehab because he is feeling routine post-surgery stiffness.

Mets: Right-hander Kodai Senga (left calf) threw 25 pitches in his first bullpen session Wednesday. Senga is hopeful he can return from the 60-day injured list when eligible Sept. 25. … Right-hander Paul Blackburn (bruised right hand) felt good after his rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Syracuse and is expected to return to the big league rotation for Monday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

