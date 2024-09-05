Sheepscot Chorus welcomes new singers as it begins rehearsals for its Boothbay Harbor holiday concert, featuring Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The First Nowell,” performed with professional soloists and chamber orchestra. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays starting on Sept. 10 at First Congregational Church in Wiscasset, and the concert is Dec. 1.

“I look forward to perform this heartwarming holiday piece for the community,” Director Linda Blanchard said in a prepared release. “We’re excited to get started!”

“The First Nowell” is a collection of carols written to accompany a Nativity play. Williams biographer Stephen Connock wrote about the appeal of the work: “Vaughan Williams’ Christmas music in its freshness and warmth speaks directly to the heart. It is music to be played and cherished on Christmas Eve, at home, near the fire, with children safe and all at heart’s-ease.” In addition to the title carol, it includes carols such as “God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen,” “The Cherry Tree Carol,” ” The Sussex Carol” and more.

Holiday pops favorites will round out the second half of the program. Co-director and accompanist Sean Fleming has brought together top-notch musicians for the holiday pops orchestra.

Rehearsals are high-energy and challenging, the group said in a prepared release.

“We work hard, but we keep the rehearsals upbeat and fun,” Blanchard said.

Chorus members range from newly minted singers to seasoned performers. The group provides practice materials to use at home.

For more information, email info@sheepscotvalleychorus.org, leave a message at 315-9740, or visit facebook.com/sheepscotchorus and sheepscotvalleychorus.org.

