SOUTH BERWICK — It was all Deering High in a Class B South opener Friday night as the Rams rolled to a 35-8 win at Marshwood.

Senior do-it-all quarterback Tavian Lauture had a lot to do with Deering’s success.

Lauture intercepted two passes in the first quarter, setting up rushing touchdowns by Joey Foley and himself. He kicked a 41-yard field goal – after having his 36-yard make nullified by a penalty.

Then Lauture connected with Jamal Justin on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in the first half, just two plays after Marshwood’s fourth turnover, giving Deering a 22-0 halftime lead.

Lauture also booted two of his five first-half kickoffs into the end zone.

In the second half, Marshwood got on the board when Landon Waterman broke a tackle after catching a short pass from Tyler Hussey and turned it into a 63-yard TD.

Deering responded with two touchdowns, both set up by Marshwood mistakes.

After a bad punt snap, Lauture completed a 10-yard TD pass to Corbin Burke.

Later in the third quarter, Zeke Dewever picked up a bad snap from center at the Hawks’ 1 and ran in for a score. Dewever had two sacks, and the Deering defense forced five turnovers.

