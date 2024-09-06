SOUTH BERWICK — It was all Deering High in a Class B South opener Friday night as the Rams rolled to a 35-8 win at Marshwood.
Senior do-it-all quarterback Tavian Lauture had a lot to do with Deering’s success.
Lauture intercepted two passes in the first quarter, setting up rushing touchdowns by Joey Foley and himself. He kicked a 41-yard field goal – after having his 36-yard make nullified by a penalty.
Then Lauture connected with Jamal Justin on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in the first half, just two plays after Marshwood’s fourth turnover, giving Deering a 22-0 halftime lead.
Lauture also booted two of his five first-half kickoffs into the end zone.
In the second half, Marshwood got on the board when Landon Waterman broke a tackle after catching a short pass from Tyler Hussey and turned it into a 63-yard TD.
Deering responded with two touchdowns, both set up by Marshwood mistakes.
After a bad punt snap, Lauture completed a 10-yard TD pass to Corbin Burke.
Later in the third quarter, Zeke Dewever picked up a bad snap from center at the Hawks’ 1 and ran in for a score. Dewever had two sacks, and the Deering defense forced five turnovers.
