KENNEBUNK — With three quick and shifty running backs and a road-grading offensive line, Kennebunk used Friday’s season-opening 33-7 win over Westbrook to show that as the defending Class B state champion, it’s not going to surrender the belt easily.
From Kennebunk’s first play, a 7-yard run by Brady Stone, it was obvious the Rams would be able to run the ball. Each of Kennebunk’s first six runs went for at least 7 yards, but each of its first two drives stalled in Westbrook territory with no points.
The Rams found the end zone on their third possession, after a line drive Westbrook punt set them up at the Blue Blazes’ 23. On the first play of the drive, Stone (84 yards) ran up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown 38 seconds into the second quarter.
Westbrook answered on its next drive, when quarterback Giovanni Staples found David Mbuyamba for a 40-yard touchdown, tying the game 7-7 with 7:51 left in the first half.
Mbuyamba left the game with a leg injury with 3:16 left in the second quarter.
The Rams’ strong ground game continued, with Moose Keys (51 yards) and Austin West (123 yards) each scoring on a 3-yard run in the final five minutes of the half as Kennebunk led 20-7 at the break.
