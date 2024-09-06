Freeport quarterback Teddy Peters rushed for two touchdowns, and Freeport held on for a 27-26 win in a Class D South football season opener Friday when Dirigo was unable to complete a 2-point conversion pass with less than two minutes remaining.

Dirigo QB Hudson Lufkin also had two TD runs, including a 1-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter.

The team’s exchanged long fumble returns for touchdowns in the first quarter. Freeport’s George Maschino scored on a 47-yard return, and it appeared the Falcons were about to pad their 7-0 lead later in the first when they drove to the Dirigo 1. But then Dakota White scooped up a fumble and raced 96 yards to the end zone.

Freeport’s Ben Bolduc and Peters sandwiched short TD runs around a 48-yard touchdown by Lufkin in the second quarter as the Falcons took a 21-12 lead to the halftime break.

Owen Smith cut into Dirigo’s deficit with a 50-yard run in the third quarter. Peters answered with a 44-yard touchdown.

THORNTON ACADEMY 42, BANGOR 0: Connor Ayoob scored twice on runs and Thornton Academy collected touchdowns on its first four possessions en route to a season-opening victory at Bangor.

Ayoob scored from 6 yards in the first quarter and 11 yards in the third for the defending Class A champion Trojans, whose only first-half possession that didn’t end with a touchdown was a kneel-down to end the half after an end-zone interception with 1 second remaining.

Thornton led 28-0 at halftime, then scored again on Ryan Camire’s 83-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter.

The Trojans also scored on Brennan Tabor’s 2-yard run midway through the first quarter to cap an 88-yard drive in seven plays, Wyatt Benoit’s 38-yard run in the second quarter, and Mauricio Sunderland’s 2-yard run with 3:21 left in the half.

WELLS 40, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Dom Buxton had two long touchdown runs to lead the Warriors past the Capers in Wells.

Buxton gave Wells, the reigning Class D state champion, a 20-0 lead on a 45-yard run 3:25 into the second quarter, then scored from 46 yards just over two minutes into the second half to make it 34-0.

Dominic Carbonneau scored from 13 yards just one minute into the game. Eli Connor had a 1-yard scoring run with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.

Cam Moody threw a 12-yard TD strike to Cody Haynes on a rollout just four seconds before halftime, and Sabin Piatek kicked four extra points.

FIELD HOCKEY

GORHAM 3, NOBLE 0: Abby Chamberlain tallied a pair of goals, and the Rams blanked the Knights at Gorham.

Sydney Quimby was the other goal scorer.

OAK HILL 1, BOOTHBAY 0: Allaina Prozzo’s fourth-quarter goal lifted the Raiders to victory in their season opener at Wales.

Olivia French assisted on Prozzo’s goal. Ella Martin made seven saves for the Seagulls.

Ivory Cody stopped two shots for Boothbay.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MARSHWOOD 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Tony Piazza put home a feed from Braeden Gagnon early in the first half, and the Hawks shut out the Scots in Standish.

Orrin Culp-Dechant and Carter Shaw split time in net for Marshwood, recording one save apiece.

VOLLEYBALL

WASHINGTON ACADEMY 3, YARMOUTH 0: Ella Cameron recorded eight kills and Madi Beaudoin had 15 digs for Yarmouth, but the Clippers lost a rematch of last year’s Class B state final as Washington won in three sets, 25-23, 25-22, 25-11.

Lilli Burrows and Grace Keaney each added six kills for Yarmouth.

THURSDAY’S FOOTBALL

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 80, BOOTHBAY 16: Wes Gallant rushed for touchdowns on his team’s first three possessions, and Brady Plante passed for three TDs and ran for another as the Seagulls rolled past the Seahawks in Boothbay Harbor.

Gallant scored from 20, 21 and 49 yards to help stake the reigning eight-man Small School South champs to a quick 22-0 lead. Plante then connected with Kooper Gervais and Trot Moody for 41- and 40-yard touchdowns before adding a 55-yard TD run that made it 46-0 after one quarter.

Plante’s final passing TD was a 70-yard strike to Riley Provencher early in the second quarter. Moody returned an interception 25 yards for another touchdown, and the Seagulls got TD runs from Chris Thornton, Quincy Corcoran and Talan LaChance in the second half.

Tyson French accounted for both Boothbay touchdowns with a 35-yard pass and a 15-yard run in the second quarter.

THURSDAY’S GIRLS’ SOCCER

SANFORD 4, NOBLE 1: The Spartans got goals from Ava Hudson, Kenzie Taylor, Addie Fiandaca and Mollie Puffer in a win at North Berwick.

Hannah Perro scored in the second half for Noble.

THURSDAY’S BOYS’ SOCCER

LAKE REGION 2, POLAND 1: Caleb Coombs broke a scoreless deadlock about 10 minutes into the second half, Dylan Blair added another goal a few minutes later, and Justen McCubrey made 10 saves as the Lakers held off the Knights in Poland. Breck Langevin scored for Poland.

