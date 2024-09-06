June Barrier

June Barrier, 87, of Summer Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, at MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Biddeford.

Born on May 13, 1937, in Millis, Massachusetts, June was the beloved daughter of George and Josephine P. (Thrasher) Barrier. She was affectionately known as “Junie” and “June Bug” to her family and friends. She dedicated her entire career to Factory Mutual Engineering, where she was well-regarded for her commitment and expertise.

June was a vibrant and active individual with a passion for both bridge and golf. Her love for the game was evident in her impressive achievements on the green, including two memorable holes in one at Siesta Key Golf Course. Her enthusiasm for these pursuits was matched only by her warm and engaging spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Judith Ward and Lucille Voye; and her longtime partner Jack Abbott.

June is survived by her loving sisters, Sally Hooper and her husband Phil of Walpole, Massachusetts, and Ellen Cattenacci of Medfield, Massachusetts. She also leaves behind a cherished family of many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, who will miss her dearly.

June’s presence will be profoundly missed, but her legacy of kindness, enthusiasm, and joy will continue to inspire those who knew her.

There are no services scheduled at this time. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit June’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

