Daniel Wellington Burbank

NORTH BERWICK – Daniel Wellington Burbank, VMD, 82, beloved husband of Loretta (Hayden) Burbank, of North Berwick, formerly of Kingston, N.H., passed away on Aug. 23, 2024, at home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, Maine. For full obituary and to express condolences please visit http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.