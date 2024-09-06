NORTH BERWICK – Daniel Wellington Burbank, VMD, 82, beloved husband of Loretta (Hayden) Burbank, of North Berwick, formerly of Kingston, N.H., passed away on Aug. 23, 2024, at home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, Maine. For full obituary and to express condolences please visit http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

