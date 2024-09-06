PORTLAND – Julia Anne Jacobson, 63, eldest daughter of Phillip and Jane Jacobson, sadly left us on May 6, 2024.

Julie grew up in Vienna, Va. until the age of 9 when her family relocated to Sebago Lake. Even at an early age, Julia was very protective of her siblings- Chuck, Karen, Scott and John.

She graduated from Bonny Eagle H.S. Her career with Unum (Union Mutual) and Lincoln Financial, for 23 years included being a Senior Project Manager in both the financial and systems arenas.

Julie was known and will be remembered for her open door policy at her home. Her whole family and many friends would gather on weekends and holidays. She went all out to make sure everyone was taken care of. Family was her life, especially her special bond she shared with her father. This included automotive care and the rationale behind it.

Julie was predeceased by her father, Phillip Jacobson.

Julie is survived by her mother, Jane Jacobson; two sons, Michael (Katie) Wolstenhulme, Jeffrey (Danielle) Wolstenhulme; three brothers, Chuck (Michelle) Jacobson, Scott (Belinda) Jacobson, John (Jennifer) Jacobson, one sister, Karen (Edward) Flaherty III; and many grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Mass will be celebrated in memory of Julie on Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland.

In lieu of flowers donations in Julie’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

