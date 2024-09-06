Inn Along the Way in Damariscotta will host an open mic featuring the band Rusty Hinges from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Long Barn at the inn’s Chapman Farm, 741 Main St.

Enjoy summer’s end with a diverse mix of music and verse at this casual event. Artist performances, a chance to jam with friends, inn tours and hay field walks are also part of the afternoon. Performer sign-in begins at 1 p.m. The festivities may end with an improvisational jam.

Rusty Hinges, whose performance on the main stage will begin at 3 p.m., is a group of talented Midcoast Mainers who will be playing an eclectic repertoire, ranging from classic rock to country, bluegrass to the blues, folk to oldies-but-goodies. Band members Nancy Bridges (guitar, fiddle, penny whistle, vocals), Frank Bedell (bass, resonator guitar, vocals), John Couch (guitar, harmonica, vocals), John Monterisi (guitar, vocals), Peter Saladino (bass, piano, vocals) and Dan Townsend (drums, guitar, vocals) are well-known by local audiences for their engaging performance style and vocal/instrumental arrangements.

The entry free to this event is by donation. For more information, contact Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or sylviatavares502@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link