AUBURN — A new apartment complex still under construction on Mount Auburn Avenue was ablaze late Sunday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., it was reported that the fourth floor and the roof of the building was on fire. Within minutes, flames shooting at least 30 feet into the air could be seen from nearby towns.

Witnesses reported “huge flames” as crews from Auburn and other towns began to battle the blaze. The complex, a pair of four-story buildings, is going up next to BJ’s Wholesale Club. It was believed only one of the buildings was on fire as crews battled to keep the flames from spreading.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police shut down a section of Mount Auburn Avenue, between Gracelawn Avenue and the Walmart entrance, as more fire crews responded to the scene. They also took to social media to ask people to stay away from the area while firefighters battled the blaze.

Fire crews were staging in the Kohl’s parking lot, across the street from the fire scene.

Advertisement

By 11:30 p.m., a fourth alarm had been sounded. Firefighters from several towns were called to the scene. Crews from Central Maine Power, Unitil and the Auburn Water Department were also called to respond.

Fire crews were attempting to keep the flames from reaching BJ’s. At 11:20 p.m., crews reported that no flames were visible on the roof of the store or other nearby buildings.

One woman who witnessed the blaze, 18-year-old Lily Tarmey, said she could feel the heat from the fire even from a distance.

Fire and police officials moved crowds back away from BJ’s for fear that the flames would reach the gas pumps there.

Construction on the apartment complex began in January of 2023, with 102 apartments in the works. The building was nearing completion when it went up in flames Sunday night.

None of the apartments were occupied when the fire started.

By midnight, it appeared that fire crews had the blaze mostly under control. But the Auburn Fire Department cautions that the Monday morning commute could be affected.

The is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Auburn Police Department CID and the Auburn Fire Department investigator, according to a statement from the Auburn Fire Department.

Copy the Story Link