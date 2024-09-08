PORTLAND – Raymond M. Foote, 71, died recently of natural causes. Son of Harry T. and Anne B. Foote, Ray attended local schools, was an honor graduate of Deering High School, and attended Vassar College.

From childhood on, Ray enjoyed summers full of swimming, mountain climbing and bicycling, and winters skiing and sledding with family and neighborhood friends.

Following family tradition, Ray was enrolled in the Portland Public Schools’ stringed instrument program. As a cello player, from elementary school on, he was a member of his schools’ orchestras and, for many years, the Portland Junior Symphony.

With his parents’ purchase of the Westbrook American and South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Journal weekly newspapers, Ray and his siblings spent many long days and nights producing camera-ready copy, ad layouts, and catchy headlines. In 1968, the family merged the papers, creating the American Journal.

Ray had a lifelong gift and passion for machines. From his childhood fascination with a vintage tube radio, shortwave radio and office machines, Ray became a master of all things mechanical. As a young man, he worked as a bicycle mechanic in Boston and Atlanta. He loved automobiles, and in later years spent many happy hours restoring vintage cars. He was an active and esteemed car blogger.

The bulk of Ray’s career was with the American Journal, where he rose to become assistant publisher and editor. It was through Ray’s vision and actions that the AJ acquired its first printing press. In addition to the weekly AJ, Ray and his dedicated staff also printed many small local newspapers.

After the 2002 sale of the American Journal to Current Publishing, Ray continued printing for small local papers. As his parents aged, he also helped with their care.

Ray later worked for the U.S. Census Bureau during its decennial operation. Following his passion for machines, he worked as a mechanic for a local car sales and service company. Before his final retirement, he worked many long hours and miles as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Ray was a member and served for a time as a director of the Woodfords Club.

Ray is survived by siblings Susan Foote of Portland, Thomas Foote of Bowdoinham, Daniel and wife Mikiyo Foote of Japan; nephews Jeff Perry and family of Georgia, and Kevin Perry and family of California; one aunt, and many cousins throughout the U.S.

Ray was a voracious and wide-ranging reader, with an encyclopedic mind and memory. Besides his work ethic, intellect, and mechanical genius, Ray is remembered and treasured for his affability and genuine caring for others. Ray had many friends, from all walks of life. He lives on in all our memories.

Memories and tributes to Ray may be shared online at http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

