PORTLAND – Jeanette DiMillo Breggia, 93, of Portland passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Portland to Rose Toppi and Eugene DiMillo. She married the love of her life, Frank Breggia and they were married for 59 years before his passing in 2010. Jeanette relished her life as a homemaker to four children. She was a devoted wife and mother whose home was always filled with love, laughter and LOUDnesss. We often joked she had a revolving door for friends and family who dropped by often for coffee, conversation and whatever treats she baked that day. Saturdays were reserved for making sauce for Sunday pasta gatherings at her house, a tradition that lived on for years.

Holidays were all about her traditional Italian cooking and Italian cookies which she made and shared with everyone. She put the joy in the holidays for all of us and we will never forget how special she made them. We will be forever grateful for all the traditions she taught us that we will carry with us forever.

As her children grew older, she went to work part time for her brother at DiMillo’s Floating restaurant. She was recognized and loved by so many as one of the three DiMillo elders who were the face of the front desk for 50-plus years. She loved her job and the ability to meet so many people over the years, both famous and not so famous. She had a firecracker personality and she was never afraid to tell you where she stood on anything.

Jeanette lived simply, never asking for much but giving so much to so many, especially her children. She was selfless, fierce, independent and dedicated to those she loved. She had a heart like a hotel, there was room for everyone she liked, loved and cherished. We will forever hold her in our hearts, life simply will not be the same without her.

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the caregivers at The Landing at Saco Bay for the amazing care they provided our mother, they are our unsung heroes. We would also like to thank Robert Fraser, D.O., at Intermed for his kind and caring nature in treatment of our mother over the years. Also, much gratitude to the Beacon staff who visited daily for the past six months and guided us in this journey, we would never have made it alone without you, Emily, Tracy, Brett, Sherri, Jen and Tonya, your compassionate care of our entire family was AMAZING.

She was predeceased by her parents; and four siblings, Tony DiMillo, Mary Blessing, Justina Ives and Adele Jackson.

She is survived by her sibling, John DiMillo, of Portland. She also leaves behind with great sadness, her precious children, who meant the world to her, son, Frank and his partner Kathleen of Falmouth, her daughters Leisa Breggia of Falmouth, Paula Harding and her husband Robert of Boston, Mass. and Patrice Breggia and her husband Edward Sharp of Hingham, Mass.; grandchildren Gino Breggia and his wife Katie of Falmouth, Vanessa Cavallaro of Westbrook, Anthony Requia and his wife Jayme of Falmouth and Adam Requia and his wife Amber of Saco. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Vincent and Santino Cavallaro of Westbrook and Cohen and Gianna Requia of Saco. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

There will be no visiting hours for the public. A Mass of Christian Burial for all will be celebrated at St Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland, 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Interment will follow in New Calvary Cemetery.

To share memories of Jeanette or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to

Beacon Hospice,

52 Atlantic Place,

South Portland, ME 04106

and to

The Landing at Saco Bay,

392 Main St.,

Saco, ME 04072

Copy the Story Link