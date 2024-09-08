COVID-19 came and stayed, and some of us survived by being vaccinated, some by growling at it, sweet-talking or outsmarting the virus. The pandemic came and went, and COVID-19 is now endemic to the human species. It is among us much as are measles, mumps and chicken pox.

And the Monkey Pox, or m-virus, is on the rise everywhere.

I suggest we all get vaccinated for the Monkey Pox just as soon as a vaccine is available, for I have no confidence that growling, sweet-talking it, or outsmarting the new virus will have any effect at all.

Loss of the handshake and our hug-and-kiss greeting under compulsory social distancing will do serious damage to our morale. Quarantine and lockdown will be bad enough, but how do we say, “Hello, glad to meet you?”

This dance is offered as substitute.

Greeting dance in the time of pestilence:

First, staying six feet or so from the one you are greeting, you make eye contact, smile, raise your open hands to face level, or higher, and say, “Hey, hey.”

Here, you let the greeted one know they are being greeted, that your intention is friendly, and that you hope for a greeting in return. They can answer back with the same smile, “Hey, Hey,” and hand gesture.

Second, you make a full turn with your arms still raised and your hands still open. No fists or fingers. Graceful hand motions are encouraged. You can improvise. Turn clock-wise, or counter clock-wise, as you prefer.

Here, you show you have no weapons or harmful items, while giving the other a chance to look you over. The other may do the same.

Third, finishing the full turn, you drop your arms to your side, smile, nod your head gently once or twice and say, “Great!” or “Very nice!” or some other pleasantry, such as, “Nice to make your acquaintance,” or, “Good to see you!”

This signals the completion of the greeting dance, and you end by saying something nice, with a respectful nod.

Many life forms here on earth perform a greeting ritual without touching.

We could do it, too.

Orrin Frink is a Kennebunkport resident. He can be reached at ofrink@gmail.com.

