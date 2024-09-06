When you visit the Kennebunk Free Library lately, you may notice the vegetation along the back of the parking lot jumping out to meet you. In a true community effort, the overgrown piece of land spanning the edges of the library and Hope Cemetery property is about to become a pollinator garden.

With The Planeteers of Southern Maine donating their time and expertise to guide the effort, the library, Hope Cemetery, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, and the Kennebunk Conservation Commission have all contributed to the planning.

The first step in the project? Clearing the tangle of invasive plants that have taken over the space.

We are extremely grateful that Heather Lombard of Scape Goats (www.ecoscapegoats.com) donated two hours of her – and her goats’ – time on Sept. 8 to give us a huge jump-start.

The goats are a natural and efficient way to trim back the overgrowth. Because of the way goats eat, seeds from invasive plants do not survive the trip through the digestive system to be spread through manure. It’s a perfect solution. And, what could be cuter than goats visiting the library?

Keep an eye on Kennebunk Free Library’s social media for photos of “Goat Day” and updates on the garden project. If you are a fan of gardening and are interested in volunteering as the project progresses, email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Allison Atkins is assistant director/head of adult services for Kennebunk Free Library. She can be reached at aatkins@kennebunklibrary.org.

