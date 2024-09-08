HOLLIS – Cynthia “Cindy” St Amand, passed away on Sept. 4, 2024, in peace and surrounded by family. Cindy was born Nov. 11, 1936, raised in Salmon Falls attending Buxton Schools.

She belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollis Fire Department donating her time, crafts and home baked goods. She worked at the store with her sister, factory work, and raised baby lambs in the barn and kitchen. But she is most known for having a daycare. “Nana Cindy” opened her home and heart to many of the children in Hollis and surrounding towns for more than 40 years. She met the love of her life, Reginald St Amand, at the dance hall in Lewiston. They spent 23 beautiful years together enjoying their blended families.

At her passing, Cindy leaves behind her daughter, Rebecca Hebert and her brother, Clifton Bradbury of Hollis. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and extended family.

She was predeceased by her seven siblings, Harry, Carolyn, Lila, Althea, Eva, Brice, and Brenda; her husband, Reginal St Amand; son, Joseph Kennie and daughter, Tammy Plouffe.

Our family would like to say “thank you” to the care team at The Grande at South Portland for the love and support they provided to Cindy. Also, Hospice of Southern Maine for their compassion through this difficult process.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. Burial will follow at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis and afterward everyone is welcome to a reception at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, our family asks for donations to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

in Cindy’s name

