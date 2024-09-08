PORTLAND – Thomas “Tom” Carll passed away, surrounded by family and friends on Sept. 4, 2024 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s and heart disease. He was born May 25, 1944.

Tom is survived by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters; and many friends.

He was predeceased by his wife; parents; and brother.

The family invites you to celebrate Tom’s life with them. Visiting hours will be held Saturday Sept. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray.

The memorial service (reception to follow) will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn.

