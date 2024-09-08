(Ed. Note: For the complete Cheverus-Falmouth football game story, see our web site, pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports)

The fall sports season has arrived.

With a vengeance.

We’re just a few days in but it’s already crystal-clear that there will be a ton of thrills on the gridiron, pitch, field, court, trails and courses of Forecaster Country.

Buckle up and enjoy the ride and here’s s quick look back at what has transpired so far:

Football

Two of three city football teams got off to a winning start last weekend.

Deering, for the second straight season, began with a statement-making victory at longtime contender Marshwood.

The Rams, who enjoyed a bounce-back, playoff season a year ago under coach Brendan Scully, staggered the Hawks early, racing to a 22-0 halftime lead before going to a 35-8 victory.

Joey Foley’s 6-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard TD run from quarterback Tavian Lauture made it 12-0 after one quarter. In the second period, Lauture made a 41-yard field goal, then he found Justin Jamal, a basketball standout playing football for the first time, for a 36-yard score.

“The fade ball to Justin Jamal was (a favorite play),” Lauture said. “He’s a new guy we got out here and I told him I’d get him one today.”

Marshwood answered with a touchdown in the third quarter, but it was countered by a 10-yard TD pass from Lauture to Corbin Burke, then Zeke Dewever returned a fumble for a 1-yard score to slam the door.

“I went in for the pass rush and saw (the ball) go over the quarterback’s head, saw it bobbling around a little bit and I just picked it up and jumped in the end zone,” Dewever said. “Got my first varsity touchdown.”

Lauture completed 5-of-12 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a team-high 88 yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions. Foley ran for 69 yards on 15 carries.

“I think we knew we were coming into this game knowing we were winning,” Lauture said. “We had a lot of confidence, but it for sure boosts our confidence a little bit more. We’re just on to week two now.”

Deering hopes to improve to 2-0 Friday when it opens the home portion of its schedule against Biddeford (0-1).

Portland, meanwhile, the reigning Class A North champion, also rode a fast start to a 40-20 victory at Oxford Hills in a rematch of last year’s regional final.

If you think the Bulldogs weren’t chomping at the bit to start the season, guess again, as senior quarterback Louis Thurston broke free and scored on a 63-yard scamper on the first play. Thurston then hit Cordell Jones for a 66-yard score and Jones threw 19-yards to Brody Viola to make it 21-0 in the blink of an eye. The Vikings got on the board before the first period ended, then drew within seven in the second quarter, but a 31-yard scoring pass from Thurston to McGowan made it 28-14 Portland at the half. Oxford Hills began the second half with a TD to make it a one-score game again, but that’s as close as the Vikings would get, as Jones scored on a 1-yard run to make it 34-20 after three periods, then Thurston hit Viola for a 13-yard score to account for the final tally.

Thurston wound up 8-of-9 passing, good for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 117 yards with a TD. Jones was sensational yet again, gaining 125 yards on 16 rushes (with a touchdown), throwing a 19-yard TD passes and catching two passes for 85 yards, good for another score. McGowan ran nine times for 47 yards and had three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

“It was a decent start, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” said Portland coach Sean Green.

The Bulldogs play their home opener Friday versus Windham, which lost its opener to Noble (see our website for game story).

Cheverus, which moved up to Class B this year and has a new coach, Skip Capone, was hopeful of a strong debut when it went to Falmouth Friday night, but the Stags were held in check. Cheverus did have a promising opening drive, but it ended deep in Navigators’ territory, then Falmouth drove for the game’s first touchdown. Making matters worse for the Stags, senior quarterback Colby Ross was injured while playing defense and had to miss the remainder of the game. Cheverus only managed to produce 26 yards of offense on the night and the Navigators added a fourth quarter touchdown to prevail, 14-0.

“I hate to lose, but I love the way our kids battled the whole night,” Capone said. “They could have quit, but they didn’t. It could have been much worse. We lost our starting quarterback who’s a good player. Our backup quarterback has been hurt and we had to play a freshman. We didn’t have enough time to rep that this week. I loved how we played defense. Our special teams were solid. There’s a lot to build on.”

Cheverus hopes to get in the win column when it hosts Massabesic (1-0) in its home opener Saturday afternoon (see our website for game story).

“There are some things we need to correct,” said Capone. “It’s a good thing we have a long week and we’ll play at home and see what happens.”

Boys’ soccer

A year ago, Deering’s boys’ soccer team edged rival Portland, 1-0, to win the Class A South title for the first time.

Last Friday night at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the ancient rivals squared off again in their mutual regular season opener and again, the final score was 1-0, but this time, it was the Bulldogs prevailing, as David Mawangu played the hero with an overtime goal. Goalkeeper Marco Cifuentes-Robles stopped four shots. Portland hopes to keep the good times rolling Wednesday at South Portland (see our website for game story). The Bulldogs then host always-tough Falmouth Saturday and welcome Bonny Eagle Monday of next week.

Deering got three saves from goalie Jack Borland in their season-opening loss. The Rams hope to bounce back Wednesday at home versus Cheverus. Deering goes to Kennebunk Friday, then welcomes Falmouth Monday of next week.

Cheverus opened with a 2-0 loss to visiting Falmouth. After going to Deering Wednesday, the Stags visit Biddeford Friday and host Sanford Monday of next week.

Waynflete begins its season Friday at home against Hall-Dale (see our website for game story). The Flyers stay home to battle Greely Monday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Cheverus’ girls, coming off a trip to the semifinals a year ago, began last week with an impressive 5-1 victory at Marshwood. Finley Brown, Jill Foley, Alaina Holmes, Sophia Monfa and Olivia Vigue each scored one goal while Annie Vigue had two assists, leaving her five shy of the program record set by Emma Gallant. The Stags hosted Biddeford in their home opener Tuesday, visit Falmouth Thursday (see our website for game story) and welcome Portland Tuesday of next week.

Deering dropped a 2-0 decision at Bonny Eagle in its opener. The Rams hosted Falmouth Tuesday, go to Massabesic Thursday, then welcome two-time reigning Class A champion Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Portland was beaten by visiting Falmouth, 4-0, in its first game. The Bulldogs were at South Portland Tuesday, host Gorham Thursday and visit Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete, the reigning Class C champion, opened its repeat title quest Monday at Old Orchard Beach. After visiting Hall-Dale Friday, the Flyers go to Greely Monday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team, the defending Class A state champion, had a tough test in its opener, but held off host Biddeford, 2-0, for its 47th straight regular season win. Standout Lucy Johnson scored early and Sydney Brunelle put it away late. Goalie Ellie Skolnekovich saved seven shots.

“I 100 percent thought of it as one of our harder games, for sure,” said Johnson. “Even though it was our first game of the season, I wanted to come out with a bang. I think our whole team did. We all played well together.”

“It was a super-intense environment and I think our entire team worked together,” said Brunelle. “It was a super-even game. We’re just going to come at it super-strong every time. Biddo’s a good game, but we fight every time.”

“It was a really tough fight out there today,” added Cheverus coach Andrea Musante, who earned her first victory after taking over for Theresa Arsenault. “They earned that one. I’m very impressed with that, because those are really difficult moments to hold it together and not let your nerves get the best of you.”

The Stags look to go 2-0 when they welcome Scarborough Thursday (see our website for game story). Cheverus plays host to Gorham Monday of next week.

The Portland/Deering co-op squad began with a 4-0 home loss to Falmouth. Goalie Emma Walsh stopped 21 shots. Portland/Deering was at Noble Tuesday, travels to South Portland/Westbrook Thursday, then welcomes Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete began its season Monday at Traip Academy. The Flyers are home versus St. Dom’s Wednesday, go to Fryeburg Academy Saturday and visit Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Deering’s volleyball team opened with a 3-1 loss at perennial powerhouse Biddeford. The Rams hosted Windham Tuesday, go to Bonny Eagle Thursday, then welcome Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus started with a 3-0 home loss to Falmouth (20-25, 9-25, 26-28). The Stags went to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, host Thornton Academy Thursday and play at five-time reigning Class B champion Yarmouth Monday.

Portland’s first match resulted in a straight-set (23-25, 18-25, 21-25) home loss to South Portland. The Bulldogs hosted Marshwood Tuesday, go to Kennebunk Thursday and welcome Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

The cross country regular season began last week as Cheverus and Portland joined Marshwood and Windham at Kennebunk. The Bulldogs boys’ squad, the reigning Class A state champion, came in first and was led by individual runner-up Aran Johnson (16 minutes, 27.49 seconds). The Stags placed second (Jackson Kayne was their top individual, coming in seventh in 18:09.33). In the girls’ competition, Portland came in first (Maia Endicott was fifth individually, 21:15.85). Cheverus was fifth and had the third-best individual in Allie Schmitt (20:46.45).

Deering joined Massabesic and Thornton Academy at Scarborough. The Rams boys were runners-up to the Red Storm and produced top individual Ellis Wood (16:12). Deering’s girls were fourth (Charlotte Pelletier came in 11th, 22:42).

Golf

On the links, Cheverus split its first two matches, handling Portland (11.5-1.5), then lost to powerhouse Scarborough (8.5-4.5). Mick Madden and Matthew Paradis each had a nine-hole round of 39 against the Bulldogs. In the setback, Madden shot 36 and Paradis 38.

Portland bounced back from its loss to Cheverus in the opener by downing South Portland, 9.5-3.5. Against the Stags, Lucas Milliken shot a team-best 39. Millikin then shot a round of 39 in the victory, while Jamie Akers had a 41 and Adam Paradise finished with a 42.

Deering was beaten by South Portland (12.5-0.5) and Falmouth (12-0) in its first two matches. Sam Carter paced the Rams against the Red Riots with a round of 45.

Press Herald staff writers Drew Bonifant and Steve Craig contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

