Both Bowdoin soccer teams started the season unbeaten, but after their second matches against Colby College, only one remains undefeated.

The men’s team won its Friday matchup with a late-game header by Paul Closkey to put the Polar Bears above the Mules, 3-2. Bowdoin never led during the match until the 85th minute when Tyler Huck created the set piece opportunity for Closkey. Ronaldo Cabral assisted on Bowdoin’s two goals earlier, including one to Huck in the 22nd minute.

Bowdoin (2-0-0) outshot Colby (1-1-0) by 10 shots, had two more shots on goal and took eight corners while not allowing one.

The women’s soccer team, which came into the season ranked No. 13 in the nation, has not won a match yet after falling to Colby on Saturday evening, 1-0.

Colby (2-0-0) was awarded and converted a penalty kick in the 12th minute after a Bowdoin (0-1-1) handball in the goalie box. The Polar Bears could never recover offensively, being outshot 13-5 and 9-1 in shots on goal. Bowdoin goalie Charlotte Iannone recorded eight saves to keep the game within one.

VOLLEYBALL

The Polar Bears (2-1) earned their highest-ranked win on Sunday, after beating No. 3 NYU in five sets.

Bowdoin won the first set by three points, lost the next two, and then never trailed in the fourth to set up the fifth set. Ten ties and nine lead changes in the final frame saw NYU hold a 13-12 lead before Bowdoin scored the next three points and clinch the match.

Previously, the highest-ranked match win was over No. 5 Johnson & Wales in 2019.

CROSS COUNTRY

The men’s and women’s teams hosted their first home meet in almost two years, with a CBBT meet at Pickard Fields on Saturday, Sept. 7. Both teams finished second to Tufts with 41 and 51 points, respectively.

Will Goddard (18:35.3) finished the 8-kilomenter men’s race in second place, while teammates Seamus McDonough (18:42.6) and Matthew Servin (18:52.8) placed fourth and seventh.

Lauren Traum (17:33.3) was the sixth-fastest on the women’s 4.5-kilometer course, while the rest of the scoring Polar Bears placed 10th through 14th.

