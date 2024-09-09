FREEPORT — For years, the York Wildcats were the team everyone in Class B South field hockey was chasing.

Now it’s the Freeport Falcons.

And Monday afternoon at the Joan Benoit Samuelson Track and Field, the reigning Class B champion Falcons gave the Wildcats, and the rest of the league, an emphatic and quick reminder that they aren’t about to surrender their crown.

Freeport’s first goal came 54 seconds in, the second followed 21 seconds later and by the end of the first period, the Falcons were on top 3-0 en route to a stunningly decisive 7-0 triumph.

Freeport got goals from six players, enjoyed a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal and made a powerful early statement.

“I sure wasn’t expecting this,” said Falcons Coach Marcia Wood. “They all did phenomenal. They all stepped up. Our passing was beautiful. Our intensity didn’t change.”

Advertisement

Freeport, which struggled for much of last week’s opener before rallying to edge rival Yarmouth 2-1, got possession to start Monday’s game and out of a scrum, senior captain Anna Maschino set up fellow captain Sophie Bradford for the only goal the Falcons would need.

The Falcons then came right back down the field and junior Liza Flower weaved through the defense before beating York goalie Sarah Orso to make it 2-0 with 13:45 still to go in the first quarter.

Then, with 7:20 to play in the period, Emily Groves raced in and fired a shot into the cage, forcing longtime Wildcats coach Barb Marois to call a timeout.

“Coach said before the game that she wanted us to score in the first quarter, but I didn’t think we’d score in the first minute,” said Groves. “After our first half against Yarmouth, we wanted to come out and pump in some goals quickly, and that’s what we did.”

“We were excited for our home opener,” added senior captain Sydney Gelhar. “I think it shows we enjoy playing and we’re ready to play.”

York couldn’t even muster a shot or earn a penalty corner until the second quarter. Early in that period, after Orso saved a shot from Lydia Porter, Callie Bourgoin buried the rebound and Freeport held a four-goal cushion at the half.

Advertisement

After a scoreless third quarter, Groves took a long pass from Dailia McCarthy and backhanded the ball home.

“Dailia had an amazing hit. I wouldn’t have been able to get that shot off without her,” Groves said. “As soon as I saw the ball, I turned around and didn’t even hit it that well, but it went in.”

McCarthy added a goal on a long backhanded shot, then Reed Proscia rattled the cage just before the final horn.

“As a freshman we had a great season, but I just can’t believe we’ve come so far as a program,” said Gelhar.

“I want us to play every game like that,” Wood added. “I’m challenging the girls to up their game each time. We want to take it to the next level.”

The Wildcats (1-1) got eight saves from Orso.

Copy the Story Link