Varsity Maine blitzed the gridiron Friday and Saturday and here are some of the best plays caught by our sports reporters.

Also check out our Week 1 football honor roll, and find more coverage of high school football with our state-wide notebook.

If you haven’t already, sign up for the Varsity Maine newsletter here, and have high school sports news delivered to your email every morning.

Video contributors: Steve Craig (Press Herald), Nathan Fournier and Haley Jones (Sun Journal), Mike Mandell (Morning Sentinel) and Cooper Sullivan (Times Record). Produced by Varsity Maine editor Lee Horton.

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
brunswick dragons, Cony Rams, deering rams, hall-dale bulldogs, Messalonskee Eagles, Monmouth Mustangs, morse shipbuilders, mt ararat eagles, oceanside mariners, oxford hills vikings, portland bulldogs, Winslow Black Raiders, winthrop ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles