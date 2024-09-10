The Cape Elizabeth Town Council on Monday named Patrick Fox its next town manager.

“I am honored to be Cape Elizabeth’s next town manager,” Fox said at Monday’s Town Council meeting. “I greatly appreciate the process that went into this; it was lengthy, it was thorough and you made sure you found the right fit and I’m going to spend the next many, many years proving that you did make the right choice.”

Fox is a Saco resident where he has worked since 2005, serving as Saco’s public works director since 2012. He has a bachelor of science in environmental engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Cape Elizabeth received over 20 applications for the job this summer. Fox and South Portland Assistant City Manager Josh Reny were the council’s two finalists for the position.

“This was a difficult decision because of the many outstanding candidates who came forward,” council Chair Tim Reiniger said in a press release. “Ultimately, Mr. Fox stood out in all ways. We are confident that Cape citizens and staff will highly value and enjoy working with him.”

The council unanimously approved a three-year contract at Monday’s meeting with a starting salary of $160,000.

“Following decades of strong leadership in this community, I just couldn’t be more excited to work with the staff, get to know the community and serve all of you to the best of my ability,” Fox said.

Copy the Story Link