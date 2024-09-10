House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham should reconsider his use of the word “pathetic” in his response to the Maine Democratic Party’s criticism of Windham state Rep. Barbara Bagshaw’s participation at the Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally (“Democrats criticize Windham state representative who attended Jan. 6 rally,” Aug. 31).

Mr. Faulkingham might think Jan. 6 was not a big deal and not worth talking about, but that rally’s sole intent was to support the defeated president’s ongoing efforts to overturn a legal election and remain in power. It turned violent, and resulted in life-changing injuries and even deaths. It was one of the darkest days in American history, and Ms. Bagshaw was there. As an elected official and public servant, she does owe her constituents and residents of her community an explanation for why she was there, what she hoped to accomplish and perhaps even more importantly, how she feels about it today. It may even help her reelection campaign to be completely transparent about her actions, motives and intentions.

According to Mr. Faulkingham, “… anyone who has been around her for five minutes knows …” that she is not an extremist. Those of us who have not been around her don’t know that. All we do know is that she willfully and proudly attended an extremist political event. Calling for her to be open to questions about that is not “pathetic.” It’s her responsibility. Perhaps Mr. Faulkingham might choose his words more carefully.

Andrew Pal

Windham

