COLUMBIA, MO – Our sweet sister, Patty, left us on July 20, 2024, at the age of 58. Patty was born in Lebanon, NH, grew up on Smith Street in Augusta, graduated from Cony High School and lived in Florida for most of her adult life.

After graduating from Parkland College (Champaign, IL), she worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 30 years. Patty was the youngest of four children and her kind soul radiated through her beautiful brown eyes. Although afflicted with a terrible illness for over 40 years, Patty never complained and always kept a positive attitude.

Patty will be sadly missed by her father, Edward; brothers Joseph and John, sister Mary and her childhood best friends, Sarah and Mary Ellen. Patty was predeceased by our mother, Frances A. Vasquez, and her godmother, Laurine Coggins. Our sister Patty had one daughter, Courtney, and one grandchild, Sam.

Patricia’s final resting place is Calvary Cemetery, St. Patrick’s Section, South Portland, Maine and with our mother, Frances, and our grandparents, Thomas and Katherine Riley.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to the:

Crohn’s & Colitis

Foundation in memory of Patricia Ann Odencrantz

