Acclaimed poet and AIDS activist Robert Carr will read his poetry, including poems from his brand new book, “The Heavy of Human Clouds,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Sept. 19, at Rockland Public Library.

Carr is the author of three poetry collections. His work has appeared in the Bellevue Literary Review, Lana Turner, Maine Review, Massachusetts Review, Rattle, Shenandoah and other publications. He is a 2022 Monson Arts resident; co-editor for the 2019 Ghana Literary Group anthology, “Bodies and Scars”; and an active member of Writing the Land, an initiative pairing poets and land trusts in order to promote preservation.

This event is co-sponsored with Millay House Rockland, a nonprofit organization that champions poets as well as creators and practitioners of all the arts, with a mission of restoring Edna St. Vincent Millay’s birthplace; the Maine Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit that uses books, poetry and big ideas to bring people together to discuss issues of importance; the University of New England Maine Women Writers Collection, a permanently endowed special collection of published and unpublished literary, cultural and social history sources by and about Maine women; and OUT Maine, a national leader in designing rural, community-based, prevention-focused programming and training that lifts up queer youth in Maine’s isolated and under-resourced regions.

For more information or for the Zoom link, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.

