Acclaimed poet and AIDS activist Robert Carr will read his poetry, including poems from his brand new book, “The Heavy of Human Clouds,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Sept. 19, at Rockland Public Library.
Carr is the author of three poetry collections. His work has appeared in the Bellevue Literary Review, Lana Turner, Maine Review, Massachusetts Review, Rattle, Shenandoah and other publications. He is a 2022 Monson Arts resident; co-editor for the 2019 Ghana Literary Group anthology, “Bodies and Scars”; and an active member of Writing the Land, an initiative pairing poets and land trusts in order to promote preservation.
This event is co-sponsored with Millay House Rockland, a nonprofit organization that champions poets as well as creators and practitioners of all the arts, with a mission of restoring Edna St. Vincent Millay’s birthplace; the Maine Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit that uses books, poetry and big ideas to bring people together to discuss issues of importance; the University of New England Maine Women Writers Collection, a permanently endowed special collection of published and unpublished literary, cultural and social history sources by and about Maine women; and OUT Maine, a national leader in designing rural, community-based, prevention-focused programming and training that lifts up queer youth in Maine’s isolated and under-resourced regions.
For more information or for the Zoom link, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.