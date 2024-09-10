U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine was named legislator of the year on Tuesday by the Wounded Warrior Project, a national nonprofit that advocates for servicemembers.

During a press conference from his office in Washington, D.C., King said he was overwhelmed by the recognition that is given annually to one senator.

“This may be the greatest honor of my public life,” he said.

Jose Ramos, vice president of government and community relations for the Wounded Warrior Project, appeared with King on Tuesday and said the senator was “an easy choice.” He said a lot of elected officials are bipartisan and say the right things when it comes to veterans’ issues, but King is one of the few who takes the time to learn and sit down with groups and individuals. Ramos also said King’s office is one of the easiest to work with and “a reflection of who Sen. King is.”

The Wounded Warrior Project was founded in 2003 and is now the largest post-9/11 veterans service organization, serving 250,000 veterans and family members.

King, who is in his 2nd U.S. Senate term and is seeking reelection in November, serves on both the Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs committees.

“Here’s the real deal: We don’t really think about it, but our veterans, when they sign to join the military, they are putting their lives on the line for us,” he said. “They deserve the best of treatment.”

King was one of the leading advocates of the PACT Act that passed in 2022 to ensure resources and healthcare to veterans who have been exposed to hazardous materials in the line of duty.

He also worked to include in the recent National Defense Authorization Act language that requires the Department of Defense to submit detailed annual reports on suicides of servicemembers.

