Sometimes, it takes real courage to have an honest conversation about immigration, even if that means sitting down with people who are suspicious, unsure or convinced that immigrants are brought in by Democrats to bolster their voter base. This conversation requires us to confront deep-rooted misconceptions and challenge the narratives that have been fed to many Americans by certain political leaders and media outlets.

As a Black man and an immigrant here in Maine, writing opinion pieces on immigration is never easy. Every time I write an article countering Trump’s rhetoric or advocate for a leader like Kamala Harris, who I believe is better for the country, I receive emails – some positive, many negative. The negative ones often come from Mainers who hold very unfavorable views of immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

In one of my efforts to bridge this gap, I decided to meet with a local Mainer over tea and sandwiches after an email from him made me think he should meet an immigrant instead of watching conservative commentators. I wanted to hear his concerns firsthand and to understand why many like him feel the way they do about immigrants. What I encountered, though unsurprising, was a collection of narratives that were entirely misguided. The man I spoke to, like many Trump supporters in Maine, seemed to believe that most immigrants hate America, refuse to assimilate and uniformly support the Democratic Party.

These ideas, unfortunately, are not uncommon and are perpetuated by figures like former President Trump and certain media outlets without any real evidence. It’s disheartening because they don’t reflect the truth. I grew up in Mogadishu, Somalia – a country that many Americans associate with terrorism, piracy and chaos. Yet, in my youth, the admiration for American culture was palpable. Teenagers in Mogadishu were enthusiastic about American pop culture. It was cool to be nicknamed “Mr. New York” or “Mr. American.” We memorized U.S. rappers’ lyrics and looked up to America with awe and admiration, untainted by the political and racial divisions that dominate U.S. headlines today.

Most immigrants who come to America arrive with positive feelings toward the country and its people. It is only after arriving here and facing suspicion, discrimination and negativity from some Americans that those feelings begin to fade. The irony is that many of us, myself included, hold deep respect for this country and its values – values we admire because they offer hope, freedom and opportunity.

When I engage with right-wing readers, whether by email or in person, one concern often arises: fear of immigrants who are Black, brown or Muslim. To counter this, I find it essential to sit down and talk openly about what America means to me and to my fellow immigrants. I share my own story of love and respect for the country that adopted me. I explain how I proudly fly the Stars and Stripes alongside my native flag. Despite being Black and from a Muslim background, I try not to fall into the trap of hateful narratives promoted by some conservative politicians who seem determined to make America, and particularly Maine, feel like an unwelcoming place for people like me.

This, however, isn’t easy. It’s painful to feel like I constantly have to prove my loyalty, love and respect for the country and to speak up for my community – a community often unfairly targeted and yet one that works hard, contributes to the economy and strives to be a part of the American fabric. In-person conversations, though difficult, are crucial in breaking down barriers. I’m certain that many Maine immigrants are not afraid to have that conversation. The other side might be. After all, behind political slogans and stereotypes are real people with stories, families and a shared desire to live in peace and contribute positively to society.

What I’ve learned from these encounters is that many of those who harbor negative views about immigrants are driven by misinformation and fear. My meeting with the concerned Mainer turned out to be well worth the time. We ended up having a pleasant conversation about Maine’s summers, its beautiful lakes, the wildlife we both appreciate and, of course, our shared love for lobster. It became clear that we both enjoy so much about what Maine has to offer. So, why fear immigrants like me, when we have so much in common?

