OAKLAND — Lydia Hiltz scored on a penalty shot in the second half to help the Mt. Ararat field hockey team edge Messalonskee 1-0 in a Class A North game Wednesday night.

The Eagles improved to 2-0.

BREWER 1, BRUNSWICK 0: Olivia Gilmore scores the game’s lone goal in the second quarter, off a deflection assisted by Isabella Pierce to give Brewer (2-0) the victory on Tuesday. Ella Duchette saved 12 shots for Brunswick (0-1-1).

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 8, BREWER 2: Seven Eagles scored in Mt. Ararat’s romp of Class A North counterpart Brewer on Tuesday night.

Senior midfielder Luke McLaughlin contributed on four goals, scoring and assisting twice. Senior forward Aaron Paul also notched a goal and an assist. Other scorers included senior midfielder Caleb Murphy, junior midfielder Caleb MacDonald and junior midfielder Luke Anderson.

Sophomore forward John Osne scored both of Brewer’s goals, the only two shots on goal for the Witches. Mt. Ararat (1-1) had 18 shots. Brewer keeper Eli Ouellette had 10 saves.

LEWISTON 4, BRUNSWICK 1: Senior Tegra Mbele started the scoring for Lewiston (2-0) in the first half and sophomore Fernando Bengue extended the lead after the break.

Brunswick sophomore Judah Greenwald put the Dragons (1-1) on the board with a header off a free kick shortly after, but it was not enough. The Blue Devils put the game away with goals from senior Mechi Mbele and sophomore Abdirauf Hersi.

Lewiston’s senior goalkeeper Will Diamond-Stanic saved six shots. Brunswick’s junior keeper Edgar Meardon saved three.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MORSE 3, WINSLOW 0: Shea Brochu, Zoe Nicholson and Helen Robicheaw all scored in the second half as the Shipbuilders (2-0) prevailed in Bath. Emma Wallace added an assist for Morse.

Morse had 13 shots on goal compared to Winslow’s 5, which were all in the first half.

BRUNSWICK 6, LEWISTON 1: Junior forward Molly Tefft notched a hat trick, senior forward Lexi Morin scored two goals and junior midfielder Hazel Bachman added another for Brunswick’s (2-0).

MT. ARARAT 5, BREWER 1: Emma Berry, Islah Godo and Katherine Theriault continued their scoring ways for Mt. Ararat (2-0) against Brewer (0-2). Berry scored twice, while Godo, Theriault and Cece Minet each scored once.

GOLF

MORSE 8, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Four Shipbuilders (5-1) won their individual match by double-digit strokes as Medomak Valley’s (0-5) Joseph Wilcox was low medalist with 38. Morse won on strokes, 164-208.

BRUNSWICK 7, LEWISTON 2: Will Farschon wins low medalist with a round of 39. Brunswick beats Lewiston on strokes, 182-194.

FREEPORT 158, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 158, POLAND 177: Terrence Snow of Freeport shot the lowest score of the tri-match with 37. Ryan Savona and Ryan Nihil each shot 40, while Gavin Konecki and Charlie MacDonald each shot 41 to round out Freeport’s scoring.

VOLLEYBALL

GARDINER 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT/MORSE 1: Gardiner (1-1) won the first two sets, 30-28 and 25-20, while Brunswick (0-2) captured the third set, 25-8. The visiting team won the fourth and final set 25-16.

