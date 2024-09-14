As a concerned citizen and parent, I am deeply troubled by the Fraternal Order of Police’s recent endorsement of a convicted criminal. Police officers, by the very nature of their role, should exemplify integrity, accountability and fairness. They are often the first public figures our children look to as examples of law and order. What kind of message does it send to our youth when the very people we trust to uphold the law align themselves with someone who has broken it?

This endorsement not only undermines the credibility of law enforcement but also sets a poor example for the next generation. Our children are watching, learning from the actions of those in authority. What they see is a confusing contradiction – an institution that teaches accountability, yet seems willing to overlook it when it comes to their own.

If the police wish to maintain the trust of the communities they serve, they must hold themselves to the highest ethical standards. Being a role model is not just about enforcing the law; it’s about embodying the principles of justice and integrity independent of party affiliation. Our community, and especially our children, deserve nothing less.

Bob Layne

Wells

