Maine’s First Ship is hosting a pair of dinners to celebrate the switching seasons under the cover of the summer’s harvest moon and hunter’s moon in the fall.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Maine’s First Ship will host its third annual Chinese hot pot dinner at the Bath Freight Shed on 27 Commercial St. Chefs Chris Toy and Jeff Mao will lead the farm-to-table event. The Flavors of Greece will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 17, featuring food prepared by Bath native Mollie Jellison of Long Reach Kitchen.

Chef Toy is a lifelong educator, registered Maine Guide and best-selling cookbook author. Chef Mao teaches cooking online and has published a Chinese hot pot cookbook. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kat Logan will provide the ambiance with folk, Americana, blues and Celtic songs.

Under the harvest moon, these educators share a little history and show folks how to make a traditional Chinese hot pot meal. The preparation will include making special broths and dipping sauces, accompanied by fresh local meat, seafood, vegetables and noodles. Guests will cook their meal one piece at a time in bubbling pots right before them.

The hot pots can be vegetarian by requesting a vegetable soup base. Since hot pots are shared, guests can let Maine’s First Ship know in advance if they’d like a vegetarian option or have other dietary restrictions.

Maine’s First Ship’s second full moon dinner will be under the hunter’s moon, with a bounty of land and sea. It will be a contemporary Greek-inspired dinner by Bath Chef Mollie Jollison, who will serve up welcoming appetizers with a three-course meal of Mediterranean dishes paired with wines.

Chef Jollison always felt a connection to the land and sea on her travels to the US Virgin Islands, where she worked in restaurants before settling in Louisiana as part of the Del Porto team. Del Porto is one of the premier Italian-inspired restaurants in the New Orleans region. She moved back to Maine in 2021 and opened her hometown business, Long Reach Kitchen and Catering, three years ago.

The Flavors of Greece prices vary due to the options of pairing with or without wine. Non wine options include lemonade, tea or water.

The Chinese Hot Pot Dinner and the Flavors of Greece is a fundraising event for Maine’s First Ship.

