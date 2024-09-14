One of the most famous residents of Brunswick’s historic Skolfield-Whittier House was Dr. Frank Whittier. He was also one of the early 20th century’s foremost forensic experts, skills and knowledge that feature prominently in this year’s interactive murder mystery event hosted by Pejepscot History Center.

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, PHC presents “A Poisoning in the Parlor,” a 90-minute murder mystery game inside the Skolfield-Whittier house. As in previous years, guests search throughout the Victorian mansion for clues to solve the mystery.

This year, they’ll be seeking the answer to what kind of poison was used on an unfortunate victim — and who did the dastardly deed. The setting is a 1910s-era party.

“It’s so much fun to put our real-life Skolfield residents into these fictitious situations,” said PHC outreach manager Sarah Sharpton. “While no poisonings occurred in the house that we know of, the backgrounds and interests of the family members present us with endless scenarios to dream up. And the house itself lends itself to this kind of spooky scavenger hunt.”

Attendees may play as individuals, in pairs, or in small groups during one of four sessions: 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; and 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

The 5 p.m. session on Saturday is family-friendly and alcohol-free, while the remaining sessions are 21-plus and

include cocktails. All events include themed refreshments.

Each session is limited to 30 total players. Period costumes are encouraged but optional.

“These mystery parties have allowed us to show off the Skolfield-Whittier House in a whole new way,” said event committee volunteer Jo Southard. “We love to see how guests — many of them new to PHC — get into the experience. It brings this historic property to life.”

In the adjacent PHC Museum and Research Center, attendees can enjoy the recently opened and related, exhibit “The Crimes Record: Four Centuries of Injustice in the Pejepscot Region.”

Tickets are $25 for PHC members, $30 for the general public for both Friday sessions and the second Saturday session. The Saturday family session is $10 for children and $15 for adults.

Purchase tickets at pejepscothistorical.org/special-events or by calling (207) 729-6606.

Pejepscot History Center preserves, interprets and promotes the rich history of Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell through its collections, programs, and historic house museums. For more information, visit pejepscothistorical.org.

