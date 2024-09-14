SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers placed All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve because of his lingering calf and Achilles tendon injuries.

The move means McCaffrey will miss at least four more games after already sitting out the season opener. He is eligible to return for a Thursday night game in Seattle on Oct. 10.

McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field on a limited basis last week. He was a late scratch for the opener on Monday night against the Jets, and now is sidelined after experiencing pain following practice on Thursday.

McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year.

The Niners made up for McCaffrey’s absence against the Jets, thanks to a strong performance from backup Jordan Mason, who had 28 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 32-19 victory. Mason is set to start again Sunday at Minnesota.

Mason, now in his third NFL season, had 83 carries over his first two seasons and at least 10 touches in a game just twice before the season opener, when his 28 carries were the most by a 49ers player in a regular-season game since Frank Gore had 31 against Seattle on Oct. 30, 2011.

Advertisement

The Niners also have fourth-round rookie Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor Jr. on the active roster. Guerendo played three offensive snaps with no touches in the opener. Taylor had 65 carries for Green Bay from 2021-23.

PATRIOTS: One week after being benched for poor play in the season opener, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was placed on the team’s “exempt/left squad” list Saturday.

The Patriots also elevated guard Michael Jordan from the practice squad. Jordan started the Patriots’ Week 1 win over the Bengals and played all 64 snaps as a practice squad elevation.

Jordan cannot be elevated from the practice squad again.

Okorafor was in the locker room as recently as Friday. He was benched 12 plays into the team’s Week 1 win over the Bengals, replaced by Vederian Lowe.

Placing Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list opens a spot on the 53-man roster.

Advertisement

Okorafor signed a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason after being released by the Steelers. A career right tackle, he played both sides in training camp but was forced to start at left tackle in Week 1 after Lowe suffered an abdomen injury late in training camp.

PACKERS: Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts has been downgraded to doubtful as he recovers from a knee injury.

Love was listed as questionable on the injury report that came out Friday.

The Packers also elevated quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Penn State, is expected to back up Malik Willis.

Copy the Story Link