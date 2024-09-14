Amherst scored 16 straight points to beat Bates, 19-7, in the New England Small College Athletic Conference football season opener for both teams on Saturday in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Bates took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter when Colton Bosselai threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Gleason.

Quarterback Mason Morrow 2-yard touchdown later in the second quarter to give Amherst the lead. He added a 7-yard run in the third. Matt Kelley kicked two field goals for the Mammoths.

TRINITY 17, COLBY 7: Zander Zebrowski threw for a touchdown and rushed for another as the Bantams beat the Mules in the NESCAC opener for both teams in Hartford, Connecticut.

Declan McNamara threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Duke Ferrara in the fourth quarter for Colby.

SPRINGFIELD 76, HUSSON 7: The Pride (2-0) rushed for 557 yards and nine touchdowns to roll past the Eagles (1-1) in Bangor.

Advertisement

Jacob Silvester rushed four times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, Arsen Shtefan added 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Blane Hart had 79 yards and two touchdowns for Springfield.

Max Clark threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Nason Berthelette for Husson.

NICHOLS 63, MAINE MARITIME 12: Ian Snow completed 11 of 12 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Bison (1-1) beat the Mariners (0-2) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Dylan Abbott completed 20 of 35 passes for 267 yards, two touchdowns to Thomas Jackson and an interception for MMA.

WPI 31, UNE 13: The Engineers took an 18-point lead in the first half and beat the Nor’easters (0-2) in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday night.

John Chau rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third for WPI. Damien Jones scored on a 9-yard run and Jack Poitier caught a 9-yard TD pass from Will Ledbetter for UNE.

Advertisement

(4) ALABAMA 42, WISCONSIN 10: Jalen Milroe threw three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Crimson Tide (3-0) a made a rare trip north and beat Wisconsin (2-1) in Madison, Wisconsin, in a game in which the Badgers lost quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to an injury on their first series.

Milroe went 12 of 17 for 196 yards with touchdown passes of 31 yards to Ryan Williams, 26 yards to Germie Bernard and 37 yards to Josh Cuevas. He also rushed for 75 yards on 14 carries, scoring on runs of 3 and 10 yards.

Van Dyke was hurt when he was tackled on a scramble. He clutched his right knee at the end of the run and eventually was carted into the locker room. He watched the second half from Wisconsin’s sideline while walking with crutches.

(6) MISSOURI 27, (24) BOSTON COLLEGE 21: Brady Cook passed for a touchdown and ran for another TD, helping the Tigers (3-0) beat the Eagles (2-1) in Columbia, Missouri.

Nate Noel rushed for 121 yards for the Tigers, who trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter. Blake Craig kicked four field goals.

Cook was 21 for 30 for 264 yards. He found Luther Burden III for a 19-yard touchdown with 3:04 left in the first half, and Noel tied it at 14 when he carried in the 2-point conversion.

Advertisement

Cook’s 6-yard TD run lifted Missouri to a 24-14 lead in the third quarter, and Craig made a 31-yarder with 5:58 left in the fourth.

Thomas Castellanos passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns for Boston College, but he also tossed two interceptions. The Eagles finished with just 49 yards rushing on 26 carries.

(17) MICHIGAN 28, ARKANSAS STATE 18: Kalel Mullings ran for a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns to help the Wolverines (2-1) overcome Davis Warren’s three interceptions in a win over the Red Wolves (2-1) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wolverines scored three times on the ground after entering the game without a rushing touchdown in two games, including last week’s loss to then-No. 3 Texas that ended a 28-game regular season winning streak and a 23-game stretch of success at home.

MEMPHIS 20, FLORIDA STATE 12: Seth Henigan threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers (3-0) beat the Seminoles (0-3) in Tallahassee, Florida.

Henigan connected with Greg Desrosiers Jr. and Anthony Landphere on touchdown passes as Memphis (3-0) jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. The Tigers scored touchdowns on drives of 65 and 75 yards, finishing 7 of 17 on third downs and 2 of 3 on fourth downs in the game.

Copy the Story Link