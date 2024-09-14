ORONO — Derek Robertson knows the University of Maine’s defense. He went up against it in practice every day for four seasons. Now the starting quarterback for Monmouth, Robertson put that knowledge to good use on Saturday afternoon at Alfond Stadium. Robertson and his receivers found every hole, every seam, every gap in the coverage while feeling almost no pass rush.

Robertson dominated his former team, throwing for 390 yards and four touchdowns, leading Monmouth to a 51-22 win over the Black Bears in the Coastal Athletic Association opener for both teams. Both teams are now 1-2.

It was Robertson’s third 300-yard passing effort this season. Robertson, who threw for 2,933 yards and 25 touchdowns for Maine last season, entered the game ranked third in the FCS in passing yards.

While Robertson was strong, he was hardly a one-man band. The Hawks also ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns, racking up 632 yards of total offense.

By the time Maine was able to trade blows with the Hawks in the second half, the fight was over.

Robertson’s first pass was a completion to the left sideline to Josh Derry for 23 yards. He kept that first drive moving with a 4th-and-7 completion to Gavin Nelson to the Maine 16. Four plays later Sone Ntoh scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Hawks a 7-0 lead.

Touchdown passes of 11 and 25 yards to Jack Neri and Marcus Middleton pushed Monmouth’s lead to 20-0 with just over a minute left in the first quarter. Maine, meanwhile, couldn’t generate a drive early. The Black Bears went three-and-out each of their first two possessions, and the only spark came from Trevin Ewing’s 98-yard kick return for a touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter, cutting Monmouth’s lead t0 20-8 when Declan McKevitt caught the 2-point conversion pass from Anthony Harris.

Derry had seven catches for 227 yards, 160 yards coming after the catch, for the Hawks, including touchdown catches of 56 and 94 yards from Robertson in the second half.

Maine starting quarterback Carter Peevy left the game with 13:05 left in the first half to an apparent left leg injury, and Harris took over the Black Bears offense for one series. Peevy returned later in the quarter and drove Maine into scoring position, but Joey Bryson’s 24-yard field goal try was with 39 seconds left in the half was wide.

Jaharie Martin and Joe Gillette each had a touchdown run in the second half. Montigo Moss had seven catches for 53 yards.

