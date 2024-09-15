PORTLAND – Harry Michael Ross Jr. “Bow”, 59, of Portland, passed away Tuesday night Sept. 10, 2024. Harry was born Oct. 30, 1964, at Mercy hospital, the son of Patricia F Ross (Caiazzo) and Harry M Ross Sr.

Bow spent his last year battling cancer and took his last breaths at the Gosnell house surrounded by his two children and other loved ones. Bow grew up in North Deering. He was a lifelong commercial fisherman in Portland like many of his family.

He was predeceased by his father Harry Ross Sr. He is survived by his children Nicole Russell (Ross) and Jeffery Ross; grandchildren Colton, Carter and Ryker; his mother Patricia Ross (Caiazzo); and two brothers Michael and Christopher Ross.

The family is very grateful for the love and support Bow has received in his final year.

A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. 307 Congress Street, Portland. To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

