Windham at Deering boys soccer

5:15 p.m., Wednesday

Two of the top teams in Class A meet up in Portland. For Deering, this is the second significant test of the week and comes two days after facing Falmouth.

Biddeford at Scarborough field hockey

6 p.m., Wednesday

This matchup between two strong programs comes with a twist: Kerry Mariello, the longtime Scarborough coach, is at Biddeford now. Each team’s only loss of the season was doled out by defending Class A champion Cheverus.

Gardiner at Cony field hockey

7 p.m., Wednesday

This one is more than the Battle of the Boot for both teams. Gardiner enters the week 3-0, including a 3-2 OT victory over perennial B North powerhouse Belfast. Cony, the defending B North champion, is 1-2, with losses to B North stalwarts Leavitt and Lawrence, and needs a win to boost its confidence.

Leavitt at Deering football

6 p.m., Friday

This was an interesting matchup before the season, and it has only become more so after two weeks of football. Deering has been dominant in both of its games, while Leavitt was humbled by Winthrop and then looked more like itself in a rout of Brunswick.

Mountain Valley at Dirigo football

7 p.m., Friday

These two rivals have both made their return to 11-man football, and each is coming off its first win of the season. The Cougars have been involved in two one-point contests, a loss to Freeport and a win over Oak Hill, while the Falcons were blanked by Oak Hill then routed Maranacook.

